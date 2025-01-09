Chicago man charged in armed kidnapping, carjacking of pair in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged accused of kidnapping and carjacking a man and woman in the Brighton Park neighborhood last year.

Robert Brandt, 44, was arrested on Tuesday in the 4300 block of South Champlain. He was charged with vehicular hijacking, kidnapping with a firearm, and aggravated armed kidnapping.

Chicago police said Brandt was identified as one of the suspects who allegedly restrained a 35-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman before taking their vehicle at gunpoint on Aug. 18 in the 3500 block of West 45th Place.

Brandt is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.