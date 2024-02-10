Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged accused of robbing woman in South Shore

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

 CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man was charged with allegedly robbing a 25-year-old woman at gunpoint in the South Shore neighborhood last June.

Cedric Dupree, 56, was arrested by Chicago police on Friday in the 4900 block of South Chicago Beach Drive. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery.

He was identified as the offender who, on June 23, 2023, around 1:50 p.m., took property from the victim in the 7700 block of South Ridgeland Avenue.

Dupree is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.

First published on February 10, 2024 / 8:47 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

