Chicago man charged with 2 armed robberies in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was charged with robbing two people in the River North neighborhood over the weekend.

Jerry Mufid, 20, was arrested by police around 5:35 p.m. on Saturday in the 0-100 block of West Illinois Street. He was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

According to police, Mufid was identified as the suspect who took property from a man, 32, while armed with a weapon, in the 300 block of North LaSalle Drive an hour earlier. He then robbed another man, 27, just 30 minutes after in the 0-100 block of East Grand Avenue.

Responding officers quickly located Mufid and placed him in custody.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.