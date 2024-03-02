Chicago man charged in road rage shooting on Chicago expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested and charged in connection to a road rage shooting on Interstate 57 earlier this week, Illinois State Police announced on Saturday.

Mikyael J. Harris, 25, of Chicago was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On Wednesday around 3:28 p.m., troopers responded to southbound I-57 at Halsted Street for the report of an expressway shooting. It was alleged the suspect fired a weapon at another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The victim's vehicle was struck once on the driver's side window – grazing the victim in the head, ISP said. The victim said both vehicles got into a road rage incident before the shooting.

ISP was able to locate the suspect's vehicle following an investigation.

Later that day, just before midnight, troopers identified the suspect's vehicle at the GoLo Gas Station in Chicago and placed the driver, later identified as Harris, into custody.

Harris is being held at the Riverdale Police Department and is awaiting an initial hearing.

ISP reminds the public not to engage in road rage behavior but instead call 911 or go to the nearest police department to report it.