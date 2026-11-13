Chicago's Maggie Daley Park skating ribbon open for 2026 winter season
The Maggie Daley Park skating ribbon opened for the winter season on Friday morning.
Skate rentals are available for the downtown Chicago rink, or bring your own.
Tickets for a two-hour session can be reserved on the Maggie Daily Park website. Ticket pricing ranges from $17 to $23. Walk-up sales are available on a first-come, first-served basis and cost $19.
There are positions open for seasonal jobs at Maggie Daily Park. Check for both part-time and full-time roles here.
The Maggie Daley Park skating rink was nominated for USA Today readers' choice "Best Skating Rink" award.
The Chicago rink celebrated its 10th anniversary last year.