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Chicago's Maggie Daley Park skating ribbon open for 2026 winter season

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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The Maggie Daley Park skating ribbon opened for the winter season on Friday morning. 

Skate rentals are available for the downtown Chicago rink, or bring your own.

Tickets for a two-hour session can be reserved on the Maggie Daily Park website. Ticket pricing ranges from $17 to $23. Walk-up sales are available on a first-come, first-served basis and cost $19. 

There are positions open for seasonal jobs at Maggie Daily Park. Check for both part-time and full-time roles here

The Maggie Daley Park skating rink was nominated for USA Today readers' choice "Best Skating Rink" award. 

The Chicago rink celebrated its 10th anniversary last year

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