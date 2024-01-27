New video shows witnesses take cover from Chicago Loop shooting that killed two teens

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The search is on for the gunmen who shot and killed two teens right in the middle of the Loop during the busy lunch hour Friday. The victims were leaving their high school and made it only steps from the front door.

The shooting happened right next to the elevator that leads up to the L tracks. At 12:26 it was business as usual on Jewelers Row--until a burst of gunfire. Bullets shattered the glass and sent people inside nearby businesses ducking for cover.

Workers and customers inside the Chicago Landmark Diamond Center took cover.

Outside, near Wabash and Washington, two teens were shot, Chicago Police say.

Monterio Williams, 17, and Robert Boston, 16, did not survive.

Ald. Bill Conway (34th) says he can't recall a more brazen shooting in broad daylight in the Loop.

"Two high school students coming out of school getting shot in the middle of the Loop, an area that should be safe. I mean, everywhere should be safe, but it's historically a very safe place. It's certainly a tragedy, and the families and the school are certainly in my prayers," he said.

Surveillance video captures the teens leaving Innovations High School as a dark sedan pulls up. At least one person gets out, runs up to the teens, and opens fire.

Monterio Williams' mother tells CBS 2 that Monterio and Robert were good friends. Monterio was looking to graduate and hoping to attend a trade school. His mom thinks he may have gotten into carpentry. She says what happened is surreal--that her son was just trying to survive the streets.

"It's something that we need to get a handle on, the significant gun problem that we have," said Conway.

Chicago Police have not said how many suspects they are looking for, but they believe multiple people fired shots. There are two suspect vehicles: the dark colored sedan and an SUV.

No one is in custody.