Chicago Loop 'L' trains to be rerouted for two weekends

This weekend and next, track work on the Loop 'L' system is forcing reroutes on some Chicago Transit Authority train lines.

Three stations on the Loop 'L' — Adams/Wabash, Washington/Wabash, and the elevated Clark/Lake stop, will all be shut down Saturday and Sunday.

The Blue Line will continue to stop at Clark/Lake in the Dearborn Street subway.

Green Line trains, which usually only use the Lake Street and Wabash Avenue tracks in the Loop, will instead use the Wells Street and Van Buren Street tracks — stopping at Washington/Wells, Quincy, LaSalle/Van Buren, and Harold Washington Library State/Van Buren stops.

Pink Line trains will terminate and turn back at Clinton stop in the West Loop, meaning riders will need to transfer to a Green Line train into the Loop.

The Orange and Brown lines will be combined as one route between Kimball and Midway, running on the Wells Street and Van Buren Street 'L' tracks.

The changes take effect at 2 a.m. Saturday, and continue until 3 a.m. Monday.

The reason for the reroutes is the ongoing construction of the State/Lake station. The station closed in January for a complete rebuilding, and is set to reopen in 2029.