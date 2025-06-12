Lincoln Park Zoo welcomes new herd of alpacas to Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo's newest residents, a herd of alpacas, are calling Chicago home for the first time in 6 years.

The herd of six female alpacas range in ages from 1 to 24 years old.

The group consists of Zsa Zsa, Starlight, Sara, Maya, Grettle, and Gracie all of which now reside in the southernmost habitat of the zoo.

Alpacas are known to be gentle and outgoing, expressing themselves through head tilts and neck posturing.

Lincoln Park Zoo has not had alpacas in its residence since 2019.

Lincoln Park Zoo

"These six ladies have quickly won over their care team with their sweet personalities and friendly demeanors," said zoo curator Dan Boehm in a statement. "It's great to welcome back such a beloved species to Lincoln Park Zoo, and we're excited for people to meet the new herd!"

For more information about the species, visit the Lincoln Park's Zoo website.