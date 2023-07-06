Lawsuit claiming city exceeded maximum penalty for parking tickets granted class action status

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of millions of dollars could be going back into Chicagoans' pockets, after a judge recently granted class action to a lawsuit accusing the city of imposing excessive fines for city sticker violations and other parking tickets.

The lawsuit accuses the city of exceeding a maximum $250 fine for parking tickets by charging vehicle owners various fines and late fees if they don't pay up on time.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs said, if you've had to pay more than $250 in total fees for a parking ticket in Chicago, you don't have to do anything to join the class action lawsuit.

The city must turn over records of all people who were fined more than $250 for a parking ticket, so you'll automatically be included.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs will now ask a judge to refund all illegal fines and penalties the city imposed, and they estimate there could be tens of thousands of people who qualify, with the city possibly owing hundreds of millions of dollars to vehicle owners.