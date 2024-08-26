Godson of pastor Corey Brooks shot and killed in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The godson of a prominent Chicago pastor was shot and killed on Saturday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Police said, around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, a 21-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 7200 block of South Washtenaw, when he was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rev. Corey Brooks, who spent 11 months on a rooftop in Woodlawn to raise $20 million for a new community center, identified the victim as his godson, Christon Tucker.

Brooks said this isn't the Tucker family's first tragic loss.

"We kind of, like, kept Chris close to us as a result of losing his brother. Chris was a great student, a good kid, not participating in any gangs. The detectives even said that it was amazing they couldn't even find a parking ticket on him. That's how squeaky clean he's been," Brooks said.

No one was in custody Monday morning. Area 1 detectives were investigating.

Brooks said a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Tucker is survived by his mother and two siblings.