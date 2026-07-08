Chicago's Jesse White Tumblers are going for it again on "America's Got Talent"

The Jesse White Tumblers do about 1,500 shows a year, from Fourth of July parades to neighborhood block parties to big events all over the globe. Now they're on the national stage again, trying to get to the winner's spot on "America's Got Talent."

Jesse White is Illinois' longest serving secretary of state, and while he may have reached retirement age, he said he's more committed than ever to the tumbling team he started 67 years ago.

"I wanted the people in the neighborhood to see that these young people were using their idle time in a positive way," he said.

Now his team of high-flying tumblers like 9-year-old Demya Hampton and 10-year-old Nivea Murphy and reaching new heights. On Tuesday night the team got national airtime on "America's Got Talent."

"I couldn't believe it. When we got the phone call and we had to audition. This is the greatest stage in the world," said coach Emmanuel McGhee.

This is the second time the team has competed on the show, but this year expectations are sky-high: they're in it to win it.

A lofty goal, to be sure, but with this talent it's within reach.

"We have to wow Simon and all judges. We have to let them know who Chicago is. We have to let them know that this is our city and we come to win," White said.