Chicago police warn of series of thefts from work vans in Jefferson Park

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning Jefferson Park residents about a series of thefts from vehicles in the area. 

Police say that in five separate incidents, a group of three to five people targeted work vans to steal construction equipment. 

In each case, the thieves broke the vehicle's driver or passenger side window to gain access and then took power tools and construction equipment.  

The incidents happened at the following times and locations, police say: 

  •  5300 block of West Henderson Street between 9:00 p.m. September 1, 2024 and 7:00 a.m. September 2, 2024
  • 5100 block of West Belmont Avenue between 6:00 p.m. September 1, 2024 and 6:00 a.m. September 2, 2024
  • 3200 block of North Natoma Avenue between 12:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on September 2, 2024
  • 5600 block of West Henderson Street on September 2, 2024, at 5:25 a.m.
  • 3300 block of North Leclaire Avenue on September 5, 2024, at 3:06 a.m.

The thieves are described as a group of three to five wearing all black clothing and driving a green SUV or silver Jeep Cherokee. 

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Area Five Bureau of Detectives at (312) 746-7394. 

Beth Lawrence is a digital producer for CBS Chicago. Beth joined CBS Chicago as a member of the newsroom assignment desk before taking on her current role. Previously she worked as an on-air reporter and anchor. Beth holds journalism degrees from the University of North Carolina and Northwestern University.

