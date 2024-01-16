Watch CBS News
Chicago, Illinois school closings today due to frigid conditions

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Check here to see if your school, daycare, or government business is closed due to the extreme cold. 

Tuesday's wind chills are expected to drop as low as -30 to -40 degrees.  A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon on Tuesday. A Wind Chill Advisory takes effect at noon and continues through 9 a.m. Wednesday. 

The Emergency Closing Center lists Chicago area schools, businesses, daycare centers, and organizations.    

First published on January 16, 2024 / 4:15 AM CST

