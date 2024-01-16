Chicago, Illinois school closings today due to frigid conditions
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Check here to see if your school, daycare, or government business is closed due to the extreme cold.
Tuesday's wind chills are expected to drop as low as -30 to -40 degrees. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon on Tuesday. A Wind Chill Advisory takes effect at noon and continues through 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The Emergency Closing Center lists Chicago area schools, businesses, daycare centers, and organizations.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.