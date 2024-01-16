Watch CBS News
Warning in effect for Chicago area as wind chills drop to -30, -40 degrees

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The extreme cold continues for the Chicago area. 

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon on Tuesday. A Wind Chill Advisory takes effect at noon and continues through 9 a.m. Wednesday. 

Tuesday's wind chills are expected to drop as low as -30 to -40 degrees. 

Slight improvement for Wednesday and Thursday as highs rebound to the teens. A few flurries are possible Wednesday night and again Thursday night.   

Arctic air returns this weekend with lows and wind chills below zero returning. 

