Warning in effect for Chicago area as wind chills drop to -30, -40 degrees

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The extreme cold continues for the Chicago area.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon on Tuesday. A Wind Chill Advisory takes effect at noon and continues through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday's wind chills are expected to drop as low as -30 to -40 degrees.

Slight improvement for Wednesday and Thursday as highs rebound to the teens. A few flurries are possible Wednesday night and again Thursday night.

Arctic air returns this weekend with lows and wind chills below zero returning.