Warning in effect for Chicago area as wind chills drop to -30, -40 degrees
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The extreme cold continues for the Chicago area.
A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon on Tuesday. A Wind Chill Advisory takes effect at noon and continues through 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Tuesday's wind chills are expected to drop as low as -30 to -40 degrees.
Slight improvement for Wednesday and Thursday as highs rebound to the teens. A few flurries are possible Wednesday night and again Thursday night.
Arctic air returns this weekend with lows and wind chills below zero returning.
