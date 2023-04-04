Chicago chapter of ICNA emphasizes community and its needs during Ramadan

Chicago chapter of ICNA emphasizes community and its needs during Ramadan

Chicago chapter of ICNA emphasizes community and its needs during Ramadan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're a few weeks into Ramadan, the holy month for Muslims with a focus on fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

The emphasis on community is especially important for a nonprofit that works to assist Muslims in need of food and shelter, along with helping refugees in the area.

The Chicago chapter of the Islamic Circle of North America Relief offers various programs. CBS 2's Audrina Bigos talked with Asma Jarad, spokesperson for ICNA Relief about the organization's mission and its initiative to help others.