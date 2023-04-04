Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago chapter of ICNA emphasizes community and its needs during Ramadan

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago chapter of ICNA emphasizes community and its needs during Ramadan
Chicago chapter of ICNA emphasizes community and its needs during Ramadan 04:54

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're a few weeks into Ramadan, the holy month for Muslims with a focus on fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

The emphasis on community is especially important for a nonprofit that works to assist Muslims in need of food and shelter, along with helping refugees in the area.

The Chicago chapter of the Islamic Circle of North America Relief offers various programs. CBS 2's Audrina Bigos talked with Asma Jarad, spokesperson for ICNA Relief about the organization's mission and its initiative to help others. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 4:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.