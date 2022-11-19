A little cold weather puts no damper on festivity at holiday season kicks off in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Christmas is still more than a month away, but nothing sets the festive tone quite like the sights in in Millennium Park Friday night.

The glow of 60,000 lights illuminated the park after the city flipped the switch on the crown jewel of Christmas decorations – at Chicago's 109th annual tree lighting ceremony.

But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, that is just the beginning of the holiday activities this weekend.

The frigid temperatures did not keep thousands from venturing downtown Friday night. For some, a cold stein of beer went perfectly with the chilly air at the 26th annual Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza.

We spotted plenty of smiles, snacks, and trinkets to go around.

Rose Taylor, 4, was hanging out with her mom and grandma Christkindlmarket. She was all bundled up, but she was having the best time.

What were Rose and her family up to? "Shopping," she replied.

Three generations enjoyed that shopping to kick off the holiday season – and where better to do it but Chicago?

"I've got my city that's in great shape," said Noreen Ryan. "It's just fun to see people out and about. We went in and out of all the stores, and it's just a good feeling to see human beings enjoying themselves.

And there's plenty to enjoy with all the sights and lights. Michelle Kelley and her family are spending the whole weekend downtown.

"We're here to kick it off for the holidays. We're here for the lighting festival and the parade - and we're going to catch a show at the Lookingglass Theater," Kelley said.

The Kelleys are from west suburban Downers Grove. They have a jam-packed weekend planned.

A stop at Millennium Park to check out this year's Christmas tree is definitely on the to-do list – and the Kelleys will be far from alone in making a point of going to see it.

"It's starting to feel like normal - whatever normal is now, we're getting into," Kelley said, "and I'm okay with that."

And while winter and the holiday season go hand-in-hand, it's actually not even winter right now. Yet Yvonne Ilozuluike from Nigeria wasn't surprised by the chill.

"Honestly, I thought there would be less people on the street because it's getting cold, because I live right around here, so there's always people - but there's always people," Ilozuluike said. "I low-key want it to start snowing so it's less people."

But of course, the opposite is going to happen in Chicago.

"It's nice, Ilozuluike asid. "It's so much to do."

The City of Aurora also lit up its Christmas tree on Friday with fireworks popping in the background. Earlier Friday, Christkindlmarket also opened its first and only suburban location in Aurora.

Christkindlmarket also has a location now open outside Wrigley Field – with a carousel in the center of the action. Opening alongside it was Winterland at Gallagher Way – which also features an ice rink and winter carnival inside the ballpark.

And coming Saturday is the Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival on North Michigan Avenue.