Christkindlmarket opens for holiday season Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Chicago holiday staple is officially opening for the season.

Chicago's Christkindlmarket opens Friday, beginning its 26th season at Daley Plaza.

If you can't make it downtown, two other locations are also opening on the Friday.

Christkindlmarket returns to Gallagher way in Wrigleyville for the 4th year and the market is making its debut at River Edge Park in Aurora this year.