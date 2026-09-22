Chicago History Museum unveils "Westside Love Map"

The Chicago History Museum unveiled a special project Tuesday, honoring the city's West Side.

The Westside Love Map is a new installation by artist Kent Jones. It features three hand-drawn maps of Garfield Park (both East and West), North Lawndale, and Austin.

The maps are filled with drawings from residents of the West Side, with memories and places that are meaningful to those residents.

It is all part of the museum's permanent "Chicago: Crossroads of America" exhibition.

The Westside Love Map was created in collaboration with the preservation group Capstone Clique. The map will be on display through March of next year.