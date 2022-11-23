Watch CBS News
Chicago's Heartland Alliance receives $2.5 million from Jeff Bezos charity

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago nonprofit is giving thanks this holiday for a massive $2.5 million donation.

The money is a gift from the Day 1 Families Fund, a charity launched by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Here's where some of the cash will go: Helping provide housing like this to homeless families in Chicago, through the nonprofit Heartland Alliance.

The group said the $2.5 million is the largest gift in the organization's history. It's money that will help provide housing and employment services for hundreds of local families.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 6:02 PM

