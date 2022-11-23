Chicago's Heartland Alliance receives $2.5 million from Jeff Bezos charity
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago nonprofit is giving thanks this holiday for a massive $2.5 million donation.
The money is a gift from the Day 1 Families Fund, a charity launched by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Here's where some of the cash will go: Helping provide housing like this to homeless families in Chicago, through the nonprofit Heartland Alliance.
The group said the $2.5 million is the largest gift in the organization's history. It's money that will help provide housing and employment services for hundreds of local families.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.