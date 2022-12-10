Chicago's Hare BnB caters to bunnies hopping for the spa treatment

Chicago's Hare BnB caters to bunnies hopping for the spa treatment

Chicago's Hare BnB caters to bunnies hopping for the spa treatment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a growing waiting list to get into one of Chicago's hottest new hotels.

But this hotel isn't for people. It's for rabbits.

The name: Hare BnB, a luxury boarding hotel and spa for bunnies in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Accommodations include private pens with padded floors and plenty of hay to munch on. Hare BnB also offers spa packages with massages and pampering.

The hotel is run by the Red Door Animal Shelter and all profits go to the shelter.

"So, we're helping them out by giving them a nice place to stay, take care of them. But we're also raising money to help the animals who have yet to find their forever homes," said Marcia Coburn, of Hare BnB.

Staffers will even read to your rabbits to keep the critters company.