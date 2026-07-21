Renowned Chicago graffiti artist Tyrue "Slang" Jones featured in Hyde Park gallery show

Chicago is a city known for its street art, with murals covering the city's bridges, buildings, train stations and more.

The origins of street art in Chicago date back to 1967, according to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, when the historic "Wall of Respect" was painted in Bronzeville. It is widely recognized as the first outdoor community mural in the United States.

One of Chicago's early graffiti artists, Tyrue Jones, is now the focus of a retrospective exhibit at Connect Gallery in Hyde Park called "True Chicago Slang." A native of the city's West Side, Jones – who is better known by his street artist name Slang – has been active in the city's street art scene since the 1980s.

Slang joined CBS News Chicago to discuss how he got into street art, what this new exhibit features, his perspective on the evolution of street art over the decades, and what he hopes people take from the gallery retrospective.

"True Chicago Slang" features more than 40 years of paintings, drawings, sketchbooks, archives and cultural history tracing Jones' evolution in the city's street art culture from 1989 through the present day.

The exhibit runs through Sunday, July 26, and there is more information on the Connect Gallery website.