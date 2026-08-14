33 bodies found in shuttered funeral home ID'd, some names released; legal aid offered to families

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said 33 of the 56 bodies taken from a shuttered Far South Side funeral home have been identified, while a group of attorneys will offer legal advice to affected families.

The medical examiner's office said Friday afternoon that of the 33 identified bodies taken out of South Chicago Chapel at 95th and Exchange last week, 25 families have been notified. Officials released their names Friday afternoon, excluding those whose next of kin have not yet been notified. You can find the list of names at the bottom of this article.

Meanwhile, group of civil rights attorneys will hold a community forum affected by the investigations into South Chicago Chapel and Bohemian National Cemetery Friday evening.

Families affected by the investigations are invited to meet with attorneys from Hale Law at Genesis Ministry at 11153 S. Hoyne Ave. in Chicago between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The lawyers will listen to their concerns, answer questions and discuss possible options for litigation.

Families are encouraged to bring any funeral-related paperwork, contracts, receipts, correspondence and urns in their possession, if possible, to help attorneys give the best advice.

The 56 bodies and over 50 boxes of cremated remains were taken from South Chicago Chapel last week, and the funeral home's license was suspended immediately, after state officials and Chicago police were tipped off. The home is connected to Johanna Morgan and her husband Clark Morgan, who already lost his license after the state shut down Heights Crematory in Chicago Heights last year following similar misconduct exposed by CBS News Chicago Investigators.

List of identified remains from South Chicago Chapel