Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, dry weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- High pressure will keep skies clear and temperatures chilly overnight Saturday.

As the ridge drifts eastward Sunday, a breezy southwest flow will develop.

The Chicago area will stay sunny and dry to close out the weekend.

Low temperatures for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 CBS

Surface map CBS

Forecast:

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 20.

SUNDAY: Sunny and breezy. High 40.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Stray afternoon sprinkle. High 44.

Kickoff forecast CBS

7-day forecast for Dec. 3, 2022 CBS