Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, dry weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- High pressure will keep skies clear and temperatures chilly overnight Saturday.
As the ridge drifts eastward Sunday, a breezy southwest flow will develop.
The Chicago area will stay sunny and dry to close out the weekend.
Forecast:
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 20.
SUNDAY: Sunny and breezy. High 40.
MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Stray afternoon sprinkle. High 44.
