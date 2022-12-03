Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, dry weekend

By Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) -- High pressure will keep skies clear and temperatures chilly overnight Saturday. 

As the ridge drifts eastward Sunday, a breezy southwest flow will develop. 

The Chicago area will stay sunny and dry to close out the weekend. 

Low temperatures for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022
Surface map
Forecast: 

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 20. 
SUNDAY: Sunny and breezy. High 40. 
MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Stray afternoon sprinkle. High 44. 

Kickoff forecast
7-day forecast for Dec. 3, 2022
Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist

First published on December 3, 2022 / 5:17 PM

