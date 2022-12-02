Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago finally takes action on pothole after man complains for years

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago finally takes action on pothole after man complains for years
Chicago finally takes action on pothole after man complains for years 00:48

CHICAGO (CBS) – CBS 2 is getting results on a story you'll see only on 2: Take a look at this photo sent to use by a Chicago man named Frank.

chicago-pothole.jpg
City workers were patching up a huge pothole in an alley in Canaryville. It's Finally being repaired after Frank told CBS 2 he's been trying for years to get the city to fix it. CBS

City workers were patching up a huge pothole in an alley in Canaryville. It's Finally being repaired after Frank told CBS 2 he's been trying for years to get the city to fix it.

"You see in the emails, 'Oh we're gonna come out, redo the whole alley, the apron and everything,'" Frank said.

CBS 2's Dana Kozlov asked, "This has been going on how long?"

"Every bit of five year," he said.

Earlier this week, Frank said his biggest concern was for his neighbor who uses a wheelchair and has trouble navigating the giant hole near the sidewalk.

On Friday, Frank said he finally heard from his alderman. Now they're doing a temporary fix until the entire alley and sidewalk can be repaired.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 2, 2022 / 5:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.