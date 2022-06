Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 90s Friday; rain returns Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A warm day is ahead.

Friday's temperatures will be in the low 90s with a sunny start and clouds in the afternoon.

Saturday will be warm and humid with scattered showers and storm.

Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s on Sunday for Chicago's Pride Parade and into Monday.