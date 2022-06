CHICGAO (CBS)-- Overnight showers are clearing, leaving a beautiful day ahead.

Thursday's highs will be in the mid 70s with sunny skies.

Nice morning once the rain clears out. Sunshine takes over with temps in the 60s @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ywdHRrWsio — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) June 2, 2022

The nice weather goes into the start of the weekend with shower chances late Sunday.

The chance for rain lingers into much of next week.