Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny through the day, Showers overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Increasing clouds late today, then rain increases by mid to late evening. Showers are likely overnight through early Monday morning. Lows tonight in the upper 30s and low 40s. Rainfall amounts tonight will add up to a quarter to as much as a half-inch.

For Monday, morning showers, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible through the afternoon with highs in the 50s.

Cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-50s, but cooler by the lake. An isolated shower is possible. Rain is likely Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Scattered areas of light rain on Thursday and cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A rain and snow mix is possible Thursday night through Friday morning.

REST OF TODAY:

Partly cloudy with areas of dense fog near the lake. High: 52°

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies, 100% chance of rain. Low: 39°

MONDAY:

Morning rain, then mostly cloudy with an isolated shower in the afternoon. High: 54°

TUESDAY:

Cloudy skies, 20% chance of rain. High 55°, 40s lakeside.