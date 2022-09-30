Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and breezy weekend ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall at 1:05PM central time near Georgetown, South Carolina as a CAT1 with winds of 85 miles per hour.

CBS

This is the fourth and final landfall for Ian.

The reason the World Meteorological Organization names tropical systems is because we end up tracking them for days or even weeks, sometimes with multiple landfalls. Ian was named on September 23 when first gaining tropical storm status. I am certain the name Ian will be retired and pulled from the list due to the devastation from four landfalls. We will never track an "Ian" again.

CBS

As Ian loses tropical characteristics and merges into an area of low pressure near the mid-Atlantic states this weekend, we will get gusty northeast winds building the waves on Lake Michigan. Our skies will be clear and temps will be cool due to the Canadian ridge of high pressure to our north.

CBS

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 51.

SATURDAY: SUNNY & BREEZY. HIGH 68.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY. HIGH 65.

CBS