Chicago First Alert Weather: Smoky, hazy conditions continue

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Smoky, hazy conditions will continue in the Chicago area through Monday. 

A few showers and storms are possible Sunday evening, but otherwise expect dry conditions through midweek. 

Sunday night's isolated storms will stay mainly south of Interstate 80, and low temperatures will reach 63 degrees. 

Monday will bring hazy but otherwise mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will reach 80 degrees. 

Conditions will remain dry through Wednesday, and then an isolated storm chance returns on Thursday. 

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 16, 2023 / 9:09 PM

