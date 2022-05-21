Chicago First Alert Weather: scattered showers and storms through overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered showers & thunderstorms will be likely this evening and overnight.

A few storms could be strong tonight, producing gusty winds and small hail. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Cool and wet for Saturday. Highs will be in the low 60s. Showers likely, but a few isolated storms will also be possible.

Sunday will be dry, but still cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Below average temperatures continue for next week with highs in the 60s. Shower chances for Tuesday through Thursday.

TONIGHT: Rain and storms. Low 58°

SATURDAY: Rain likely with a few rumbles of thunder possible. High 62°

SUNDAY: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 64°