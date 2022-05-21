Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: scattered showers and storms through overnight

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered showers & thunderstorms will be likely this evening and overnight. 

A few storms could be strong tonight, producing gusty winds and small hail. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Cool and wet for Saturday. Highs will be in the low 60s. Showers likely, but a few isolated storms will also be possible.

Sunday will be dry, but still cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Below average temperatures continue for next week with highs in the 60s. Shower chances for Tuesday through Thursday.

TONIGHT: Rain and storms. Low 58°

SATURDAY: Rain likely with a few rumbles of thunder possible. High 62°

SUNDAY: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 64°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on May 20, 2022 / 9:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

