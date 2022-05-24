Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy and windy Wednesday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain moving in Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- High clouds continue to increase ahead of our next system.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, rain and wind likely for Wednesday with embedded thunderstorms.

This disturbance is slow to depart. Clouds and showers will definitely linger Thursday and possibly Friday.

Big warmup for the holiday weekend!

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Shower chance toward morning. Low 55.

WEDNESDAY: Windy and wet with rain likely. Possible storms at times. High 74.

THURSDAY: Rain lingers. High 73.