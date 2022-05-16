Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain chances return the next few days

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies, cool and dry tonight. Lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday will start out sunny, then clouds increase through the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers for the late afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s, but only in the upper 50s and low 60s along the lakeshore. Shower chances for Tuesday evening and overnight.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s, but cooler at the lakeshore.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance for rain on Thursday. A breezy south wind will boost highs back to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Friday will be windy, humid and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. A late-day front will allow for a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong or severe.

Cooler this weekend with a chance of rain on Saturday and highs in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool. Low 52°

TUESDAY: Morning sun, then turning mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20% chance of rain. High 67°, but upper 50s and low 60s near the lake.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for scattered showers. High 65°, cooler lakeside.