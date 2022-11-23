Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild Thanksgiving temperatures

First Alert Weather: Mild temps into the holiday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Above average temperatures for Thanksgiving. Normal high is 45 degrees.

Clouds will be on the increase as a system passes well to our south tomorrow. Few sprinkles of rain possible in the afternoon & evening on Thanksgiving Day.

It will be dry for shoppers on Friday. Showers this weekend focus on Saturday night. Temperatures after the frontal passage stay on the mild side into next week.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 37.

THANKSGIVING DAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW AFTERNOON LIGHT SHOWERS. HIGH 53.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 48.

