Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild Thanksgiving temperatures

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Above average temperatures for Thanksgiving. Normal high is 45 degrees.

Clouds will be on the increase as a system passes well to our south tomorrow. Few sprinkles of rain possible in the afternoon & evening on Thanksgiving Day.

It will be dry for shoppers on Friday. Showers this weekend focus on Saturday night. Temperatures after the frontal passage stay on the mild side into next week.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 37.

THANKSGIVING DAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW AFTERNOON LIGHT SHOWERS. HIGH 53.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 48.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 2:38 PM

