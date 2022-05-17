Chicago First Alert Weather: Light rain tonight, isolated storms possible tomorrow morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Overcast tonight with areas of light rain and sprinkles.

Moderate showers and isolated storms will be possible by early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

Rain likely to start Wednesday, then some clearing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s inland, but low 60s along the lake.

Lakeside fog is possible Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Breezy and much warmer on Thursday, with highs in the low 80s. An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon.

A front arrives on Friday, allowing for a chance of showers and storms, especially late in the day. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

Damp and cooler for Saturday with highs around 60 degrees.

Dry and partly cloudy for Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of light rain. Low 55°.

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers likely, then isolated showers in the afternoon and mostly cloudy. High 67°, but low 60s along the lake.

THURSDAY: Morning fog, then partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with a high of 83°.