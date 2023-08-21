Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Dangerous heat ahead

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Enjoy Monday's mild conditions because dangerous heat is on the way. 

Monday's temperatures will be in the 80s.

Highs Tuesday reach the 90s with feels-like temperatures at or above 100 degrees. The extreme heat is expected to continue through Friday.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the hottest days with highs in the upper 90s. Feels-like temperatures could reach as high as 112 degrees. 

Cooler and less humid conditions move in by the weekend with temperatures in the 70s.   

