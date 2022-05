Chicago First Alert Weather: Another cool and rainy day

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another cool and rainy day is ahead.

Cool and dry now in the 40s. Rain returns in the afternoon @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/5PLgtXx9Fv — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) May 5, 2022

Rain moves into the area later in the morning and into the afternoon on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain returns Friday, but sun should return for the weekend.