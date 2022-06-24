Chicago First Alert Weather: Air quality action day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With a dry ridge of high pressure locked in place, skies will be clear on Thursday night and Friday morning.

This high-pressure system will trap pollutants near the surface, causing issues for those with respiratory problems. An Air Quality Action Day in place for Friday due to this hot, stagnant air mass parked over our area.

The low for Thursday night is 66. The high for Friday is 92, with cooler temperatures lakeside.

High clouds increase throughout the afternoon Friday as the next system heads our way.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in two waves Saturday – one in the morning and the other after dark – as the cold front crosses our area.

Sunday will feature slow clearing and a gusty, dry northwest wind and a high of 82.

