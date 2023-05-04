Firefighters honored at Chicago Firehouse Restaurant for International Firefighters' Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thursday is International Firefighters' Day – a special day to honor people who run into burning buildings when everyone else is running out.

The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant wanted to do something special for the people who protect others.

"Why not have a great brunch to celebrate these heroes by throwing them a great brunch?" said Chicago Firehouse Restaurant general manager Shannon Tauschman, "We're Engine 104, so why not invite 104 firefighters?"

"It's nice to have some recognition. We don't seek it out, but it's appreciated when the city shows up and the great Firehouse Restaurant provides this," said Chicago Fire Lt. Rick Florczak. "It's really a nice - thank you."

The South Loop restaurant, at 1401 S. Michigan Ave., teamed up with Ignite the Spirit to support the firefighters and let them enjoy a meal.

The building was a working firehouse from 1905 until 1987.

Students from Old St. Mary's School down the street also gave fire crews a hand-painted canvas to celebrate their service.