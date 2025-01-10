Chicago firefighter injured while battling fire on Southwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) — A firefighter was injured while responding to a fire on the city's Southwest Side Friday morning.
The fire appeared to have occurred at a warehouse in the 5700 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Gage Park just before 8 a.m.
The fire has since been extinguished. One firefighter was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. No other injuries were reported.
It's unclear what caused the fire.
Due to the fire, CTA #52 Kedzie and #52A South Kedize are temporarily rerouted to Kedize, 58th, California, 55th, and Kedzie.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.