Chicago firefighter out on electronic monitoring after being charged in shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago firefighter appeared for a detention hearing Wednesday, accused of shooting another man in an apparent road rage case on New Year's Eve.

Omotayo Kassim, 34, has been charged with one felony count each of aggravated battery by discharge of a firearm, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated discharge of a firearm from an occupied vehicle.

Both the family of the victim in this case – who was shot in the jaw and was just taken off a ventilator Wednesday – and Kassim's own family were in Cook County Criminal Court for his initial appearance Wednesday.

The victim's family was angry at the judge's decision to release Kassim on electronic monitoring.

"It was injustice what happened here – injustice. A criminal who shot a kid - chased and shot him in the neck - and then he walks," said the victim's father, Murad Guiragossian. "For what?"

The father of the 35-year-old victim spoke briefly on the steps of the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse Tuesday.

Police and fire crews were both called to Foster Avenue between Ashland Avenue and Paulina Street, in the Edgewater-Andersonville area, after the shooting around 7:55 p.m. Sunday. The call was a serious one after an incident on the road quickly escalated into a possible road rage shooting.

Prosecutors from the Cook County State's Attorney's office said both the victim and Kassim ran a stop sign as they drove that night. At that point, prosecutors said the then-off-duty firefighter – driving a Chevrolet Tahoe – struck the victim's side door. The victim was driving a black Jeep.

However, an earlier police report said the man who was later shot was struck Kassim's Tahoe and tried to flee.

The collision started a chase – part of which prosecutors said was caught on the firefighter's dashcam. He tried to hit the victim's car a few times, prosecutors said. Kassim attempted pit moves to try to get the victim to stop, prosecutors said.

The victim struck a parked car trying to get away, prosecutors said.

When the cars stopped, prosecutors said Kassim got out of his Tahoe approached the driver's side of the victim's car with a gun. Kassim had a Firearm Owners Identification Card and a Concealed Carry permit.

Prosecutors said Kassim ordered the victim to stop moving, or else he would "shoot his ass," prosecutors said.

The victim was shot in the jaw, and the bullet lodged his way into his spine.

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Kassim got back into his car and parked it on Foster Avenue, prosecutors said. He was then taken into police custody.

Officers on the scene quickly realized Kassim was a fellow Chicago first responder. Police recovered a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun from his waistband holster. It still had nine live rounds in the magazine.

Kassim's attorney claims prosecutors are not addressing all the evidence – claiming the victim was driving on New Year's Eve with a passenger in the car.

"We live in a society, unfortunately, where we continue to take rights away from law-abiding citizens, and we continue to punish them - and we mistake or confuse the term 'victim; and the term 'defendant,'" said David McDermott, an attorney for firefighter.

In court, the defense also said Kassim did not threaten to shoot the victim, only asking him to stop. The defense also said when Kassim had his gun out, the victim started wrestling for it.

Kassim was ordered to surrender all his firearms to police.