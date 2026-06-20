Crash involving Chicago fire truck shuts down lanes on Eisenhower Expressway

A three-vehicle crash involving a Chicago fire truck shut down lanes on the Eisenhower Expressway early Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police said a Chicago Fire Department truck was on the shoulder of the roadway in the eastbound lanes at California Avenue just before 2 a.m. assisting with a previous incident when a white Lexus hit the front of the truck. Police said the Lexus also struck a white Toyota.

One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries, State police said.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

A lanes reopened.