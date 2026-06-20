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Crash involving Chicago fire truck shuts down lanes on Eisenhower Expressway

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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A three-vehicle crash involving a Chicago fire truck shut down lanes on the Eisenhower Expressway early Saturday morning. 

Illinois State Police said a Chicago Fire Department truck was on the shoulder of the roadway in the eastbound lanes at California Avenue just before 2 a.m. assisting with a previous incident when a white Lexus hit the front of the truck. Police said the Lexus also struck a white Toyota. 

One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries, State police said. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

A lanes reopened. 

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