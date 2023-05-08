Chicago Fire part ways with head coach Ezra Hendrickson after slow start to season

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Fire announced it is parting ways with head coach Ezra Hendrickson just three months into the season in which the team ranks near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Hendrickson joined the Fire as head coach in late 2021 and had a regular season record of 12-18-14 (W-L-D) over the last two seasons. Assistant coach Frank Klopas will replace Hendrickson for the remainder of the season, the team announced.

The team also dismissed assistant coach Junior Gonzalez.

Through the first three months of this season, the team is 2-3-5 and ranks next-to-last in the Eastern Conference standings. The team has struggled to get the ball in the back of the net, scoring three fewer goals than it has allowed so far this season.

"This was a difficult decision, but after careful consideration, we felt that a change was necessary at this time as we work toward our goal of advancing to the playoffs and competing for trophies," said Georg Heitz.

Klopas played for the Fire starting in 1998 and has since held several positions with the organization including for its broadcast team. He rejoined the coaching staff in 2020.