Chicago Fire Department shuts down popular Streeterville bar

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Fire Department shut down a popular bar in Streeterville on Saturday due to overcrowding during St. Patrick's Day weekend celebrations.

The city closed Lizzie McNeill's at 400 N. McClurg Ct. for the day, following full inspections at several locations in commercial corridors in Streeterville, Wrigleyville, Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Park, and Beverly and Mount Greenwood.

The inspections were conducted by a joint task force involving the Chicago Fire Department, the Chicago Police Department, and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.

"The task force saw strong compliance from establishments and their efforts to put public safety as a priority," said Elisa Sledzinska, Director of Public Affairs for Chicago BACP.

Chicago BACP also issued also cited Sean's Rhino Bar & Grille in Beverly for operating while failing to have a current Liquor Liability Insurance Certificate. Americano's LLC, also in Beverly, was cited for operating without a current Special Event liquor license.

Neither business commented on the St. Patrick's Day enforcement actions.