Chicago Fire Department holds 91st annual Memorial Day Parade and Mass

A somber memorial was held Monday morning at Church of the Holy Family in the Little Italy neighborhood, as the Chicago Fire Department held its 91st annual Memorial Day Parade and Mass to honor fallen members of the department.

The ceremonies started at 9:30 a.m. with a parade of uniformed members, with the pipes and drums of the CFD playing starting in front of Saint Ignatius College Prep.

Then a special mass started at 10 a.m. After mass, attendees gathered at the center of Roosevelt Road and May Street for the raising of the flag, a 21-gun salute, and taps.