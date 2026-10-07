Chicago Fire Department employee sent to hospital from fire on West Side, sources say

A Chicago Fire Department employee went to the hospital from the scene of a fire on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

The fire broke out around 11:20 a.m. at a home in the 4900 block of West Potomac Avenue in the North Austin neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A still-and-box alarm was raised for additional equipment and manpower.

Sources said a Chicago Fire Department member was taken to the hospital in fair-to-serious condition, while two other people refused medical treatment.

The fire was extinguished and the alarm was secured shortly after 1 p.m.

Information about the cause was not immediately available.