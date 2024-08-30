Chicago festivals Labor Day weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Looking for some Labor Day weekend plans? Here are some festivals taking over Chicago.

Luckily, sunny skies are expected all weekend with temperatures near 85 degrees. Sunday will be a little cooler, with highs in the upper 70s. Check back for updates.

West Loop Art Fest

Stroll through Fulton Market for the sixth annual art fest starting Friday night. Check out six blocks of displays from 100 artists from around the county. Enjoy live music, food, and workshops through Sunday.

Visit the fair from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

ARC Music Festival

Spend your Labor Day Weekend jamming to house music in Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St. Check out artists including Disclosure, Charlotte De Witte, Dom Dolla, Golfos, and Derrick Carter. Tickets, including three-day and single-day passes, are still available online. Plan your daily schedule with the full lineup online.

Chicago Jazz Festival

Head to Millennium Park for a weekend of Jazz music from local, national, and international artists. Immerse yourself in a diverse selection of music while enjoying the last moments of summer. This event is free and runs from Aug. 29 through Sept. 1. Check out the full lineup here.

Taste of Polonia

Polish cuisine and beer is the center of this Chicago festival taking place through Monday at the Copermicus Center, at 5216 W. Lawrence Ave. Bring the whole family to enjoy carnival rides, cooking classes, a casino and over 30 vendors including a variety of pierogis. Plan your trip on the Taste of Polonia website.