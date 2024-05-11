2 in custody after man fatally shot while walking to work on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police have two people in custody after a man walking to work was shot and killed on the city's Northwest Side.

It happened around 7 a.m. Friday in the Dunning neighborhood.

CBS 2 is waiting for the Cook County Medical Examiner's report before publishing the victim's name, but he was a young father.

Neighbors visited the family's home Saturday, offering comfort. They said they were stunned by the violence that took place in their neighborhood.

Detectives could be seen peering into backyards, bushes, and alleys as they covered ground in the neighborhood.

A home security camera captured a person running down Pittsburgh Avenue, away from the spot where the 24-year-old father had been shot in the chest.

A woman who asked not to have her identity revealed said she tried using her sweatshirt to put pressure on the wound, but the man died in the hospital.

"I'm so sorry that he didn't make it, and I wish you would've and to see your children grow," she said. "I feel so bad. I know he's got a baby and one on the way, and I've got children. And I tried to keep him alive for his kids. That's all I was trying to do."

She said the man told her he was walking to work.

Police sources say he had some cash taken from him.

Neighbors say they are shocked and on edge, but there is a bit of relief. Chicago Police confirm that two people are now in custody in connection with the shooting but would not say much more. They have not announced the names of those in custody or any potential charges.