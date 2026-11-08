Chicago Fair Trade holiday pop-up shop opens in Lincoln Park
You can check out 20 different fair trade and local small businesses at a holiday pop-up shop in Lincoln Park.
The Chicago Fair Trade Shop opened on Sunday at Clybourn near Halsted.
The shop offers different artisan-made goods and products from businesses committed to fair labor and environmental sustainability.
More than 90% of the businesses are women-owned and have strict standards for fair wages and safe working conditions.
It's open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The pop-up runs through Wednesday, Dec. 23.