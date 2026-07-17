Chicago cyclosporiasis patient recalls uncomfortable experience. "Avoid it if you can."

A Chicago man who got sick from cyclosporiasis amid a nationwide outbreak said it's been a terribly unpleasant experience, and as uncomfortable as it might be to talk about the topic, he wants his story and experience to help others.

Taylor Farms de Mexico, a lettuce supplier to fast-food giant Taco Bell, has been linked to the nationwide cyclosporiasis outbreak that has sickened thousands of people. It's believed the lettuce carried cyclospora, a parasite that spreads through soiled water and food.

"So it's human waste contaminating water. That water then being used to irrigate the crops, or to wash the produce after it's been picked. So what you need to do is you need to eliminate the exposure to human waste," said CBS News medical correspondent Dr. Celine Gounder.

Alonso Zaragoza, of Chicago, recently returned to work after getting sick with cyclosporiasis.

"It hasn't been a fun experience," he said.

Zaragoza, who lives in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, said he was hospitalized this week and treated for the illness, which can cause severe diarrhea, nausea, bloating, and fatigue. He even posted online about his experience.

"It's a little embarrassing, but who hasn't had diarrhea in their whole life, you know? What I was trying to do is prevent any children, people with disabilities or weakened immune systems, and especially seniors, from getting it," he said.

More than 1,600 cases have been confirmed across 34 states, with more than 5,100 additional cases under investigation to confirm a cyclosporiasis diagnosis.

Without treatment, symptoms can last a few days to a month or longer.

Taco Bell said it has removed affected Taylor Farms lettuce from its restaurants.

A traceback investigation by the Food and Drug Administration identified a single supplier of iceberg lettuce from Mexico that was used by Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia, the CDC said.

The FDA said in a statement Friday night that its traceback investigation identified a single supplier, Taylor Farms de Mexico, and that consumers should avoid eating shredded iceberg lettuce from Mexico at Taco Bells in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia while its investigation continues.

Taylor Farms, based in Salinas, California, is a supplier to several major restaurant chains across the U.S.

The company said in a statement Friday that based on information provided by the FDA, it is "voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico."

While it's still too early to determine the source of Zargoza's illness, he said a recent Taco Bell chalupa order is his best guess.

"It's not a deadly thing. It's just uncomfortable, like you said. And, you know, try to avoid it if you can," he said.

Two lawsuits have already been filed over the outbreak; one against Taco Bell and the other against Taylor Farms. While the specific origin of this outbreak is still under investigation, the risk has been known. In a government filing before the outbreak, Taco Bell called this parasite the number 1 risk to its business.