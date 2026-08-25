Conforto and Kelly hit back-to-back HRs, lift the Cubs over the Diamondbacks 7-0

Michael Conforto and Carson Kelly hit back-to-back homers, Kevin Gausman gave up just three hits over seven innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 on Monday night.

The Cubs moved to 5 1/2 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central lead. The Brewers were off Monday.

Conforto and Kelly hit their homers off reliever Taylor Clarke with two outs in the sixth, breaking open a tight game. Conforto's two-run shot to right field made it 4-0 and then Kelly — who played 4 1/2 seasons with the Diamondbacks — hurt his former team with a solo smash to left.

That was plenty of support for Gausman (2-1), who cruised through the D-backs' lineup, needing just 94 pitches to complete his seven innings. The right-hander gave up three hits and a walk while striking out six in his best outing for the Cubs since being acquired at the trade deadline from the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the second when Pedro Ramírez smacked a triple down the right-field line that scored Ian Happ. They pushed the advantage to 2-0 in the fifth when Seiya Suzuki's double off the left-field wall brought home Conforto.

Conforto reached base four times, hitting a single, double and homer while also drawing a walk. Happ and Ramírez both had two hits.

D-backs right-hander Merrill Kelly (8-12) gave up three runs on five hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four.

Arizona managed just five hits — all of them singles. Corbin Carroll stole two bases.

The D-backs send RHP Brandon Pfaadt (7-1, 3.39 ERA) on Tuesday against Cubs RHP Clay Holmes (5-6, 2.49).